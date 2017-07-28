Music and friendship at SADACCA

Story and photos by Marek Payne

On Friday 30th June we were warmly greeted at SADACCA. There was music playing and the room was filling up with friendly people on a lovely summer evening.

Host Mark bravely kicked off the karaoke, inspiring others to join in with several Bob Marley renditions including ‘No woman, no cry’, ‘Is this love?’ and ‘Somebody to lean on’ which was beautifully sung with no backing music.

Alphonso then gave a sensitive and a passionate presentation. He told us of his eight years in the Territorial Army as a medic working his way up to the position of corporal. His messages were clear – “We need to be motivated” and “We need to support SADACCA by giving our time and share our talents”. His wealth of knowledge and experience establishes him a good role model for our younger generation. He then performed as Trevor McDonut – a heart-warming and funny comedy impersonation. This act had previously reached the semi-final in a major TV show.

After a meal of mutton, rice, chicken and chips we returned to watch the stage play and Jazzy P took to the stage treating us to his saxophone performance, playing along to Ed Sheeran. A lovely performance followed from two children singing a cover of Rag n Bone Man’s ‘Human’.

My fellow Messenger reporter Rachel also joined in the singing. People were dancing and laughing together. It shined through how close the community are at SADACCA.

If you’d like to volunteer here contact admin@sadacca.org