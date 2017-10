Age Better ‘Ignite Imaginations’ in Burngreave

Age Better came to Burngreave last year and produced a ‘toolkit’ in the form of a broadsheet newspaper for the area. Now they are back and setting up activities for people age 50+ who are at risk of social isolation.

Take a look at this report from Sheffield Live

<iframe src=”https://player.vimeo.com/video/226187062″ width=”640″ height=”360″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen></iframe>