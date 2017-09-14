All aboard for Ingoldmells

Story by Rachel Smith | Photos by Tia Wilkinson

At 8.30am on 30th August the local community gathered once again for an annual trip to Ingoldmells. Margaret Hill, who has been arranging coach trips for the community since 1985, and on the behalf of TARA for the past seven years, was waiting by the coach to greet and organise everybody. “Good morning Margaret!” the local children exclaimed.

As the coach set off, the excitement was evident “I can’t wait to get to the beach” said one child to another while eating the snack boxes that Margaret had so kindly provided for the children.

It was wet and rainy on arrival, but that didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits. The smell of fresh doughnuts, the sea breeze and the sound of the arcades is enough to make anybody smile. We all went for fun, fish and chips, building sand castles, ice cream, shopping in the markets, arcades, and not forgetting the rides at Fantasy Island!

The day flew by and on the coach home the adults were quiet and the children were sleeping, which can only mean one thing… another successful trip! And all thanks to Burngreave TARA and their work and passion for the residents of Burngreave.