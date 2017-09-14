Bikers in the cemetery

Story and photo by Christine Steers

On Sunday 13th Aug 2017, about noon, a parade of motorcycles drove in to the cemetery. We looked at each other in trepidation, but they sounded like “proper” motor bikes and lined up neatly beside the clock tower.

They are the Royal British Legion Riders Branch and ride for a project called Cambs876 remembered. They had travelled from Wisbech to remember a soldier from the Cambridgeshire Regiment who had died in 1917 as a result of his service in The Great War. Private Gordon Clair Henson Chambers 330344 1st Battalion Cambridgeshire Regiment was buried in Burngreave Cemetery.

The group visited the grave (F9-3 Consecrated), which is a mass grave for injured soldiers of World War One who never recovered. They cleaned the grave, gave a short memorial speech, played the Last Post and saluted in respect before laying a poppy on the headstone.

You can visit their website: www.cambs876remembered.com

It was a pleasure to meet them and Friends of Burngreave Cemetery and Chapel wish them all the best for future journeys.