BME means business

Story by Irshad Akbar | Photo by Leroy Wenham

SYAC in conjunction with the Sheffield City Region Launchpad programme held a networking event for Burngreave businesses. Over 40 business representatives attended and learned about the facilities available at SYAC and the support available from SCR Launchpad.

Janice Young of Young’s Solicitor spoke of her academic struggles, why she pursued a career in law and the help that she received in opening her business. She highlighted importance of overcoming barriers – as her mother told her “Nothing is impossible and you can achieve anything.” Janice talked about the benefits of mentoring and she said that if you’ve got someone in life to encourage you, hold on to them and listen to what they say.

Bishop Doctor Delroy Hall is a mentor on the Launchpad programme and talked about the importance of faith in business. He discussed the importance of mentoring, not only for local businesses but also young people. His final comment was that successful businesses, must persevere and in most cases “You see the glory but you don’t know the story”.

Angela Barrows thanked SYAC, the speakers, and Kebabish who provided food for the event.

One delegate summarised the benefit of the event by saying,

“It was good to meet like-minded people who can provide help and support. If I had this information years ago it would have helped me to achieve my goals”.

