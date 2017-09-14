Sun shines on SAGE Open Day

Story by Diana Tottle | Photo by Ruby Munson-Hirst

On Thursday 10th August, SAGE welcomed members, staff and friends to their Grimesthorpe site for their annual open day. Guests were welcomed by myself and Councillor Jackie Drayton, who gave a very impassioned speech about SAGE’s local impact and the importance of mental wellbeing in our community.

The day was blessed by blue skies and sunshine and guests were able to visit the three separate sites where different activities were happening. Wax painting, willow weaving and a treasure hunt were all on offer. The guests enjoyed a singing session from the Monday women’s group before having lunch together in the gardens.

The open day marked an opportunity for visitors to learn more about SAGE as well as the chance for current members to show their work to family and friends. With over 80 visitors, it was an opportunity to raise donations. One former NHS worker described the work happening on site as ‘inspirational’ and said the format should be rolled out across the country.

SAGE is a mental health charity that supports individuals in a group setting through the provision of horticultural therapy and arts activity. We plan to restart our singing groups again on 11th September. Please contact the office for further information 0114 273 7718.