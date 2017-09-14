Swiss Adventure

Story by Gillian Andrews | Photo by Ally Revill

On 11th August the girls from 186th Sheffield Guides and Rangers, based in Burngreave, set off from St Catherines School on an adventure to Switzerland.

As Guide leader I have been running international trips every two years since 2007 and so this was my 10th anniversary trip. The trips take two years to plan and we do lots of fundraising events and bag packing in Tesco on Spital Hill where the staff have been really helpful. We did sponsored walks along with attending large scale events to run tombola stalls.

For this trip I invited some other units to come with us and so we were joined by girls and leaders from the 39th Wisewood unit and the 89th St Hildas unit. There were 45 girls going on the trip this year, the most we have ever had.

The activities the girls (and some of the adults) did whilst in Switzerland were white water rafting, tobogganing and climbing a high rope tower on top of a mountain. We went paddling in a lake in the middle of the mountains at Oeschinsee. The Rangers had the opportunity to go tandem paragliding which they all did and thoroughly enjoyed. We visited the towns of Thun and Interlaken with their beautiful chocolate shops. We also went to Trummelbach Falls which is a water fall inside a mountain and walked to the top.

The place where we stayed is called Adelboden and is a beautiful little village in between the mountains. It is lovely to get up in the morning and

see snow on all of the mountain tops. The picture shows the girls in the mountains at a woodcarvers which sells unique gifts.

Because it was my 10th anniversary, my daughters surprised me with a commemorative gift which was presented to me by the side of lake Oeschinsee (the small picture shows my daughters in 2009).

The girls loved Switzerland so much that they all asked to go again. I am already planning our next trip in 2019.

Guiding is open to all girls from ages 5 – 25. 186th Guiding units meet on Wednesday evening at St Catherine’s School. For further information contact Gillian Andrews 07863 890 144.