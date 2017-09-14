Willowbeck Bonanza

Story and photo by Michael Wright

It was a pleasant if not mixed bag of weather on a Saturday 19th August when Willowbeck Care Home held its annual Summer fair. There were stalls selling crafts some of which had been made by the residents of the home. There was also a raffle with a variety of prizes.

The proceeds of the fair go towards helping the residents to take part in various activities such as outings to cinemas and the opportunity to pursue individual hobbies such as fishing. There are over 60 service users from 18 to 80 who have a variety of care needs.

The staff practise a person centred approach to care, treating each person according to their needs and interests rather than just their diagnosis. They maintain an open door policy so friends and families can visit as often as possible and residents can go out and about.

All in all everyone who attended had an enjoyable day out with entertainments including a live music, bouncy castle and a variety of food and drinks.