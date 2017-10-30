Black History Month

Congratulations to SADACCA, Burngreave Library, and all the other organisations that have put on such fabulous programmes of events for Black History Month.

Unfortunately much of the events are yet to happen as we go to print but we hope to share plenty more on our website. Black History Month is not just an opportunity to explore and celebrate the histories so often overlooked in school curriculums but also to be inspired by, and recognise the achievements of Black British people today. The Messenger is certainly proud to belong to a community that has more than its fair share of black role models, from clergy to playwrights to business people.