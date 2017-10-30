Fun palace at the playground

Reporting by Bev Ackay | Photos by Marek Payne

On Saturday 7th October Pitsmoor Adventure Playground created a free Fun Palace for the community. Fun Palaces was an initiative which ran across the city centre but Pitsmoor was one of very few local neighbourhoods to join with Sheffield Theatres to put on the event.

The playground was transformed into different areas where children and their families could explore arts, craft, and science through play activities.

In the medieval zone there was dressing up, crown and helmet making, and medieval painting. In the futuristic zone there were balloon rockets and parachute people. In the ocean zone children enjoyed making jelly fish in a bottle.

The visiting birds of prey were an especially big hit.