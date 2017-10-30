 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Children and adults in the playground. Some adults stood, one man on floor. Young girl in pink fancy dress carrying a toy walking towards camera

Fun palace at the playground

Published 30th October 2017

Reporting by Bev Ackay | Photos by Marek Payne

Photo by Marek Payne

On Saturday 7th October Pitsmoor Adventure Playground created a free Fun Palace for the community. Fun Palaces was an initiative which ran across the city centre but Pitsmoor was one of very few local neighbourhoods to join with Sheffield Theatres to put on the event.

One woman and girl standing side by side smiling at camera. Woman wearing a brown decorative coat and a white hat. Girl wearing a white decorated pointed hat.
Photo by Marek Payne

The playground was transformed into different areas where children and their families could explore arts, craft, and science through play activities.

Two rows of adults and children bending down facing each other with arms spread out in front of them
Picture by Marek Payne

In the medieval zone there was dressing up, crown and helmet making, and medieval painting. In the futuristic zone there were balloon rockets and parachute people. In the ocean zone children enjoyed making jelly fish in a bottle.

The visiting birds of prey were an especially big hit.

A gentleman in a white jacket with large green sunglasses on. A black bird of prey resting on his upturned left hand
Picture by Marek Payne
A gentleman helping a young girl wearing a pink dress and white head scarf hold a bird of prey on her outstretched left arm
Photo by Marek Payne
A white and grey small owl
Photo by Marek Payne
A brown and white small owl
Picture by Marek Payne

 

Published in Children & Young People and Latest Community News

