6 women and one gentleman all smiling at the camera. two of the women are sat down at the front and the rest stood behind them. There is a table at the fron with a birthday cake on it.

Happy Birthday 2 you

Published 30th October 2017

Story and photo by Marcia Layne

Well done to the Burngreave Library volunteer team for keeping the library running for the past two years.

Photo by Marcia Layne

The original team (some pictured) was only eight members; Margaret Hill, Fran Belbin, Sam Humphrey, Erica Patterson, Andrew Tildesley, Christine Ramsey, Osman Ahmed and Ester Musindo. The majority of those are still with us. We now have a team of almost thirty volunteers.

Thank you all for your hard work and ongoing dedication and commitment to keeping a vibrant and busy library service running for the local Burngreave community.

 

 

 

 

Published in Arts & Culture and Latest Community News

Comments are closed.

