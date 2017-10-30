Magic on Parkwood Springs

Story by Neill Schofield | Photos by Marek Payne and Carol Schofield

It was a lovely Saturday evening when hundreds of people, including our MP Gill Furniss and Burngreave Councillor Mark Jones, gathered on Parkwood Springs for the third Beacons Lantern Procession, organised by the Friends of Parkwood Springs with support from Sheffield City Council.

Ten local groups had been busy in the weeks before making lanterns out of willow and tissue, lit by electric lights – often in workshops led by Burngreave artist Patrick Amber. The results were spectacular – foxes, badgers, a parrot or two, and a massive dragon, to name just a few.

The Procession was led from the field by the Cooks Wood Road and Shirecliffe Road car park by the Sheffield Samba Band. We set off in daylight, but as we threaded our way through the trees dusk started to fall. At the viewpoint overlooking the city there was a wonderful sunset, with the opportunity to see each others’ lanterns close-up and hear some tunes from the Samba Band. Then it was time to set off again back to the field through the woods, our path lit by the lanterns we were carrying and lanterns by the side of the path. By the time we were back at the football field it was dark.

As Patrick commented, “Thanks to everyone for getting involved and coming along, and keeping community spirit alive and illuminated on Parkwood Springs!”