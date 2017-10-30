Meet Mr Hawkins

Story by Tanzeela, Lina, Muaze, Uwais, Mustapha, Zain, Khadiga and Aliza from Fir Vale School. Photo by Fir Vale Academy.

Mr Simon Hawkins has joined Fir Vale School as our new Head teacher. We interviewed him to find out more.

He told us “I find Fir Vale friendly, I’ve been made to feel welcome and safe.” Mr Hawkins teaches Maths and wants to carry on teaching here. He liked it when he came to visit because he felt it was inclusive and that people here support each other. He wants to improve the school environment by making the dining room nicer and opening the bistro at break times.

Outside of school he likes to watch Formula 1 for the adrenaline, plays squash and supports Rugby Union. He loves 1970s music, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin.

At Fir Vale we speak over 40 languages but Mr Hawkins said he dropped out of French because he didn’t like the teacher and now “wholeheartedly regrets it”. Mr Hawkins wants to learn the name of every pupil here and get to know them and their aspirations for the future. He told us self-esteem is important and he wants the school to be about finding your place in the world rather than just about grades.

He has been teaching for 20 years and has come to Fir Vale from Titus Salt School in Bradford with his wife and two teenage children who are very supportive.

He says a perfect school is one that inspires children and works towards a future for each child. He is keen to recognise student achievements. He will be calling parents when students do well to let them know he is pleased with their progress.