Good or bad – Healthwatch Local want your views!

Good or bad – Healthwatch Local want your views!

Most people will have used health and social care services at some point in their life – whether it’s a visit to your doctor, dentist, pharmacist, hospital or care home.

The purpose of Healthwatch Sheffield is to gather feedback on these services – whether it’s positive comments and praise or whether there is room for improvement so that others that use the services in the future could have an even better experience.

There are a range of volunteering opportunities that help Healthwatch to gather these views.

You don’t need any previous experience of health and social care services or need any particular knowledge as Healthwatch will give you the information and training you need.

Healthwatch roles are flexible so can usually easily fit around any other commitments you may have already – whether studying, work, family life etc…

Our main roles include:

Volunteer Ambassador – spreading the word and raising awareness of Healthwatch in the local community (e.g. staffing information stalls and talking to people about their views).

Community Research Volunteer – carrying out targeted community research on particular topics in health and social care so Healthwatch can gain a better understanding.

Enter and View Volunteer – Healthwatch has powers which entitle authorised representatives to visit and review health and social care services that are funded by the NHS or Sheffield City Council. The service provider then has to respond to their findings.

If you like the sound of Healthwatch volunteer roles, you live in Sheffield and think you can give some of your time, Healthwatch would love to hear from you – please get in touch with Helen Warren on 0114 213 4065 to find out more.